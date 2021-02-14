Nevada reports 512 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought statewide totals to 288,348 cases and 4,709 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nevada National Guard Sgt. Candy "D.T." Delatorre prepares Pfizer vaccine at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada public health officials on Sunday reported 512 new coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought statewide totals to 288,348 cases and 4,709 deaths since the pandemic began.

Nevada’s two-week positivity rate, a key indicator monitored by public health officials, fell to 13.1 percent, according to data posted Sunday. The rate has been trending down since mid-January.

New cases fell below the 14-day moving average of 557 cases per day. Nevada is averaging 16 deaths per day over the same period.

Hospitalization data is not reported on Sunday.

In Clark County, officials reported 480 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths Sunday, bringing local totals to 222,429 cases and 3,639 deaths. The county numbers are included in the statewide totals.

