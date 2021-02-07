Nevada reports 651 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought statewide totals to 218,739 cases and 4,520 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

RN Dawn Schuder prepares another dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Southern Nevada Health DistrictÕs COVID-19 Second Dose Clinic site within the Las Vegas Convention Center during a preview on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada public health officials on Sunday reported 651 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought statewide totals to 284,042 cases and 4,520 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 14-day positivity rate continued its downward trajectory, reaching a reported 15.8 percent on Sunday.

New cases fell below the two-week moving average of 762 cases per day. The average number of daily cases has also been decreasing in recent weeks.

Nevada is averaging 17 deaths per day for the 14-day period.

In Clark County, officials reported 561 new cases and 20 additional deaths Sunday, bringing local totals to 218,739 cases and 3,473 deaths. County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

