Nevada reports 655 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

UMC respiratory therapist Diana Vega seals a COVID-19 test in a biohazard bag during a preview of COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada on Thursday reported 655 additional cases of the coronavirus, along with seven more deaths, according to state data.

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 87,969 cases since the start of the pandemic, along with 1,698 deaths.

The state’s positivity rate, which is calculated by the Review-Journal as the total cases divided by the total people tested, rose by 0.09 percent to reach 11.8 percent on Thursday. The rate has been rising slowly since mid-September.

In Clark County, there were 412 additional cases reported on Thursday, along with three more deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The updated data brought totals in the county to 73,154 cases and 1,461 deaths. The county health district estimates that 66,916 people in the county have recovered from the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

