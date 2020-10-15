85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local Nevada

Nevada reports 655 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2020 - 11:49 am
 
Updated October 15, 2020 - 11:54 am

Nevada on Thursday reported 655 additional cases of the coronavirus, along with seven more deaths, according to state data.

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 87,969 cases since the start of the pandemic, along with 1,698 deaths.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Nevada: Tracking the spread through data

The state’s positivity rate, which is calculated by the Review-Journal as the total cases divided by the total people tested, rose by 0.09 percent to reach 11.8 percent on Thursday. The rate has been rising slowly since mid-September.

In Clark County, there were 412 additional cases reported on Thursday, along with three more deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The updated data brought totals in the county to 73,154 cases and 1,461 deaths. The county health district estimates that 66,916 people in the county have recovered from the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Joe Biden’s unbelievable comment on the Supreme Court
LETTER: Joe Biden’s unbelievable comment on the Supreme Court
2
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
3
Sebastian Maniscalco debuts Wynn Las Vegas event venue
Sebastian Maniscalco debuts Wynn Las Vegas event venue
4
Atari gives glimpse at proposed Las Vegas hotel
Atari gives glimpse at proposed Las Vegas hotel
5
Caesars sells its Bally’s brand
Caesars sells its Bally’s brand
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More