Nevada reports 813 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths

Nevada on Saturday reported 813 new coronavirus cases and 31 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Christina Madison, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University, administers the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to a Robert Koenen, 76, of Las Vegas, at a pop-up clinic at the Doolittle Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought cumulative totals to 287,836 deaths and 4,694 deaths.

The new cases reported on Saturday were well above the moving 14-day average of daily recorded cases, which dropped to 562. The new deaths were also well above the average daily recorded deaths, which is calculated by the state and remained at 16 on Saturday.

Nevada’s positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people who are tested for COVID-19 who are confirmed to have it, fell 0.4 percentage points to 13.4 percent. It was the 30th straight day the rate has declined after peaking at 21.7 percent on Jan. 13, according to the state data.

Clark County on Saturday reported 734 new coronavirus cases and 25 additional deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. Cumulative totals for the county rose to 221,949 cases and 3,625 deaths.

The positivity rate for Clark County also declined by 0.5 percentage points, to 14.6 percent, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the state as a whole.

