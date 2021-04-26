Nevada reports 840 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths over 3 days

New cases were higher than the two-week moving average of new cases, which increased to 271 per day. The new report pushed the state’s case total to 313,680.

Dennis Hines sports a COVID-19 vaccine sticker as Immunize Nevada partners with Asian Community Development Council to COVID-19 vaccinate people with Pfizer on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada reported more than 800 new coronavirus cases on Monday — a figure that covered three days because the state has stopped reporting key COVID-19 metrics over the weekend.

The Department of Health and Human Services added 840 cases and 11 deaths from Friday through Sunday on the state coronavirus website.

New cases were far higher than the two-week moving average of new cases, which increased to 271 per day. The new report pushed the state’s case total to 313,680.

The new deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend were also well above the two-week moving average of three deaths per day when spread over three days. The latest fatalities brought the state’s death toll to 5,433.

The state’s two-week positivity rate continued its recent fall, decreasing o.1 percentage point to 5.7 percent from the 5.8 percent reported Friday, according to state data.

The data also showed 324 people with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state.

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 710 new cases for the same period, bringing the local cumulative case total to 242,524. Clark County also reported 10 deaths, bringing the county death toll to 4,271.

The 14-day positivity rate in the county stood at 5.5 percent Monday, unchanged from Friday.

County numbers are included in statewide totals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.