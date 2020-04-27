Nevada reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 4,690

Nevada reported 88 new COVID-19 cases on Monday for a total of 4,690 statewide, according to new data posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (National Institutes of Health via AP)

Nevada reported 88 new COVID-19 cases on Monday for a total of 4,690 statewide, according to new data posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The total state caseload was derived from tests of 38,184 people for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to data posted on the agency’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website. That translates to an overall infection rate of 12.3 percent, a figure that is likely elevated because the seriously ill and people who were in close contact with a diagnosed patient have been most likely to be tested during a shortage of testing supplies that is only now easing.

New figures for Clark County were expected shortly from the Southern Nevada Health District. As of late Sunday, the county had 3,665 COVID-19 cases and 174 deaths from the disease.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.