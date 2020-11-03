Nevada reports 911 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

Nevada on Tuesday recorded the highest daily increase in reported coronavirus deaths since mid-September, according to Department of Health and Human Services’ data.

A medical worker tests a patient for COVID-19 during an event hosted by Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly in collaboration with local medical companies at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

There were 911 new coronavirus cases reported in Nevada on Tuesday, along with 23 additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The updated data posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals in Nevada to 103,025 cases and 1,807 deaths.

Tuesday had the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since 26 deaths were recorded on Sept. 15, state data shows.

All of the 23 newly recorded deaths occurred in Clark County, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the total people tested, reached 12.57 percent on Tuesday. The rate has been slowly increasing since mid-September, when daily case reports also started rising.

The health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, and it reached 11.1 percent on Tuesday, state data shows.

Aside from Tuesday’s spike in reported fatalities, the number of deaths, a disease indicator that lags a month or more behind new cases, has been trending downward since mid-August.

Clark County on Tuesday reported 710 additional cases, according to the county health district. The number of cases rose to 84,129, while deaths reached 1,540.

