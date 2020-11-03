85°F
Local Nevada

Nevada reports 911 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2020 - 1:35 pm
 

There were 911 new coronavirus cases reported in Nevada on Tuesday, along with 23 additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The updated data posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals in Nevada to 103,025 cases and 1,807 deaths.

Tuesday had the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since 26 deaths were recorded on Sept. 15, state data shows.

All of the 23 newly recorded deaths occurred in Clark County, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the total people tested, reached 12.57 percent on Tuesday. The rate has been slowly increasing since mid-September, when daily case reports also started rising.

The health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, and it reached 11.1 percent on Tuesday, state data shows.

Aside from Tuesday’s spike in reported fatalities, the number of deaths, a disease indicator that lags a month or more behind new cases, has been trending downward since mid-August.

Clark County on Tuesday reported 710 additional cases, according to the county health district. The number of cases rose to 84,129, while deaths reached 1,540.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

