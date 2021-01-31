47°F
Nevada reports 959 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2021 - 10:03 am
 
The next Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine shot is ready within the new clinic in conjunction with the UNLV School of Medicine at CSN in Henderson on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada health officials on Sunday reported 959 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services pushed statewide totals to 278,308 cases and 4,270 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

New cases fell below the 14-day moving average of 1,002 new cases per day. For the two-week period, Nevada is averaging 18 deaths per day.

The state’s 14-day positivity rate, a key indicator monitored by public health officials, fell slightly to 17.7 percent from 17.8 percent a day prior.

In Clark County, officials reported 724 new cases and two additional deaths, bringing totals to 214,108 cases and 3,276 deaths, according to data from the state health department.

Clark County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

