Nevada reports 967 new coronavirus cases

COVID-19 testing materials for Elite Medical Center's rapid testing program are seen at the facility on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Health officials reported a staggering 967 new cases of the coronavirus in Nevada, the biggest jump since mid-August.

That puts the total number of positive coronavirus cases recorded in the state at 89,652. The death toll remained unchanged from Friday at 1,707, according to data posted on the Department of Health and Human Services’ website.

The state’s positivity rate, which is calculated by the Review-Journal as total cases divided by the number of people who have been tested, reached 11.87 percent on Saturday. The rate, which started decreasing in late summer, has been slowly rising again since mid-September.

There have been 755,234 people tested, according to the state’s website.

The state health department, which updated its coronavirus website this week, has begun reporting the average test positivity rate from the past two weeks, which is based on the number of tests performed. The rate increased from 8.4 percent on Friday to 9.2 percent on Saturday.

