Nevada reports 986 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Nevada reported an additional 986 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, and five additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nevada Air National Guard members, from left, Joseph Esquer, Kevin Davis and Maria Bonsignore work on curbside testing for COVID-19 at UNLV Medicine in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The updated data brings the totals in the state to 49,074 cases and 835 deaths. According to the state data, 922 of the new cases are in Clark County, raising the total for the county to 42,167.

Updated data from the Southern Nevada Health District was not immediately available Saturday morning.

The infection rate for the state, which is considered a better indicator of the outbreak, rose for the 24th straight day to reach 10.37, according to state data.

The rate — the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested — declined steadily over several months before bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 16, but has risen every day but one since then. The rising rate is seen as an indicator that the virus is spreading more rapidly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

