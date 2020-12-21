Nevada reports fewer than 2K new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Nevada public health officials reported 1,939 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths on Monday.

Nevada National Guard specialists Alondra Felix and Daniel Merchant check in Ana Pena, left, and Karina Lewis of Las Vegas on the first day of COVID-19 testing at the Stan Fulton Building at UNLV Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada public health officials on Monday reported 1,939 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths over the preceding day.

Those figures, reported by the state Department of Health and Human Services, bring statewide totals to 205,884 cases and 2,787 deaths since the outbreak began in early March.

After decreasing for 11 straight days, the state’s moving two-week positivity rate was unchanged at 19.7 percent.

The new cases fell below the state’s moving two-week average of 2,049 cases per day. Nevada is averaging 21 deaths per day over the same period.

In Clark County, 1,527 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the county total to 155,478 cases, according to numbers posted on the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus web page.

Officials reported one new death in the county on Monday, bringing the death toll to 2,163.

The Clark County figures also are reflected in the state’s reporting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar @reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.