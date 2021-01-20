Nevada reports record 71 COVID deaths as other metrics continue to fall

The toll serves as “a stark reminder of how deadly this virus is,” according to the official in charge of the state’s response.

PFC Wendy Garcia passes out paperwork as people wait in line to enter the Cashman Center for COVID-19 vaccinations operated by the Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada National Guard on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Wednesday reported a record 71 coronavirus deaths over the preceding day, “a stark reminder of how deadly this virus is,” according to the official in charge of the state’s response.

The fatalities brought the cumulative death toll for the state to 3,863, according to figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website. The daily figure with eight higher than the previous one-day total of 63 fatalities reported on Saturday.

The 14-day moving average of daily reported deaths increased by two, to 20.

The state also reported 1,171 new cases of COVID-19, raising the cumulative total to 265,143. New cases were below the moving 14-day average of reported cases of 1,495.

The two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease, fell to 20.5 percent, a 0.3 percentage-point decrease from the day prior and its fifth straight daily decrease.

Caleb Cage, director of the state’s COVID-19 response, said that while the death toll continues to set records, other key metrics are heading a more positive direction.

“We are cautiously optimistic that we are seeing a sustained trend that would indicate we are moving in the right direction,” he said in a remote news briefing. “… We’re waiting on additional information and analysis to confirm that.”

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 821 new cases and 61 additional deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures brought totals in the county to 203,292 cases and 2,934 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.