60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

Nevada reports record 71 COVID deaths as other metrics continue to fall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2021 - 12:37 pm
 
PFC Wendy Garcia passes out paperwork as people wait in line to enter the Cashman Center for CO ...
PFC Wendy Garcia passes out paperwork as people wait in line to enter the Cashman Center for COVID-19 vaccinations operated by the Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada National Guard on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Wednesday reported a record 71 coronavirus deaths over the preceding day, “a stark reminder of how deadly this virus is,” according to the official in charge of the state’s response.

The fatalities brought the cumulative death toll for the state to 3,863, according to figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website. The daily figure with eight higher than the previous one-day total of 63 fatalities reported on Saturday.

The 14-day moving average of daily reported deaths increased by two, to 20.

The state also reported 1,171 new cases of COVID-19, raising the cumulative total to 265,143. New cases were below the moving 14-day average of reported cases of 1,495.

The two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease, fell to 20.5 percent, a 0.3 percentage-point decrease from the day prior and its fifth straight daily decrease.

Caleb Cage, director of the state’s COVID-19 response, said that while the death toll continues to set records, other key metrics are heading a more positive direction.

“We are cautiously optimistic that we are seeing a sustained trend that would indicate we are moving in the right direction,” he said in a remote news briefing. “… We’re waiting on additional information and analysis to confirm that.”

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 821 new cases and 61 additional deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures brought totals in the county to 203,292 cases and 2,934 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
2
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
3
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue lagging behind needed amount
Allegiant Stadium room tax revenue lagging behind needed amount
4
Slice of old Las Vegas up for grabs as ex-motel on market for $18M
Slice of old Las Vegas up for grabs as ex-motel on market for $18M
5
Furniture company buys land near Ikea in southwest Las Vegas
Furniture company buys land near Ikea in southwest Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Sisolak outlines Nevada recovery in biennial speech
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday laid out five economic development and recovery initiatives for a post-pandemic Nevada.

Read More