Nevada resident possibly reinfected with COVID-19

Scientists in Reno are studying a case of a patient in Washoe County who was likely reinfected with the coronavirus.

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

Scientists in Reno are studying a likely case of COVID-19 reinfection in a patient in Northern Nevada.

Officials with the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory and others are studying the case, which involved a Washoe County resident who tested positive 48 days after first testing positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus in April, according to a statement from the University of Nevada, Reno. The patient had tested negative on two separate occasions before again testing positive.

The team, which is publishing its findings in The Lancet medical journal, also tested the genomes of the patient’s virus samples and concluded there was “significant genetic discordance between the two cases, implying the patient was infected twice.”

“If reinfection is possible on such a short timeline, there may be implications for the efficacy of vaccines developed to fight the disease,” Nevada State Public Health Laboratory Director Mark Pandori said in a news release. “It may also have implications for herd immunity.”

The statement also stressed that the case is a “singular finding” and may not apply generally to people stricken with COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.