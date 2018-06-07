Nevada rural airports land $14.8M in grants for infrastructure

Airports in Ely, Elko and Battle Mountain will use the U.S. Department of Transportation funding to improve runways and other infrastructure.

Elko Regional Airport (Google)

RENO — The U.S. Transportation Department has awarded $14.8 million in grants to three rural Nevada airports in Ely, Elko and Battle Mountain to improve runways and other infrastructure.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., announced Wednesday that $10.95 million will go to the Ely Airport to rehabilitate the apron and runway.

Elko Regional Airport will get $3 million for improvements, including reconstruction of perimeter fencing. The Battle Mountain Airport will receive $902,201 to rehabilitate the taxiway and runway.

Elko City Manager Curtis Calder says the existing 6-foot fence at the city’s airport will be replaced with an 8-foot fence. He says the fence will be realigned to allow for economic development opportunities in the interior of the airport. The project also calls for replacement of an old wooden electrical vault that will increase the reliability of the airport’s electrical system.