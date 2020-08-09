Nevada sees 811 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

Data released by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services shows a total of 56,230 cases statewide and a death toll of 957.

Angela Wells, collection site supervisor at Phamatech, tests for COVID-19 at the North Eastern Avenue location in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Health officials reported 811 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada on Sunday and eight additional deaths.

Saturday marked the end of the deadliest week in Nevada for COVID-19 after an increase of 29 deaths brought the preceding seven-day total to 117.

The state’s infection rate is calculated at 10.86 percent as of Sunday, the fourth straight daily increase.

Data specific to Clark County was not yet available as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

