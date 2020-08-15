Nevada sets record with 120 coronavirus deaths in week

Nevada reported 24 additional coronavirus deaths on Saturday, along with 859 more cases, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Another tester arrives during a pop-up COVID-19 testing site now operating at Jerome Mack Middle School on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. There are another 500 tests available there tomorrow. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada reported 24 additional coronavirus deaths on Saturday morning, pushing the week’s total to 120. It marked the fourth week in a row that the state has reported a record number of fatalities, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The week before had 117 new deaths recorded, while there were 100 deaths reported from July 26 to Aug. 1.

Also Saturday, the state also reported an additional 859 cases, pushing its total to 60,608. The total number of deaths rose to 1,069.

Due to reporting delays, the exact day that deaths occur is often unclear. Both the state health district and the Southern Nevada Health District redistribute data after daily reports in an attempt to reflect the day people die or start experiencing symptoms.

While numbers on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website were not immediately available Saturday morning, state data showed that an additional 782 cases were reported in Clark County. State data also showed that all 24 additional deaths were reported in the county.

The Clark County case totals rose to 52,239, while the number of deaths reached 908, according to the state data.

The state’s infection rate, which is the number of cases divided by the number of people who have been tested, continued to climb on Saturday to 11.16 percent.

The rate is considered by experts to be a better barometer of the outbreak’s trend than new cases or death figures. It has risen every day but three since June 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

