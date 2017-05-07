ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

Nevada sheriff’s deputy accidentally shoots mother bear

The Associated Press
May 7, 2017 - 8:08 am
 

INCLINE VILLAGE — Authorities say a Nevada sheriff’s deputy accidentally shot a mother bear who was found with her three cubs in a neighborhood near Lake Tahoe.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s office said the deputy intended to shoot a rubber round to scare the bear away but fired off a live round instead.

The wounded adult bear has been taken to a veterinarian for evaluation and treatment.

Authorities said the bears were spotted near homes in Incline Village in Nevada about 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

This bear family has previously been identified as “food aggressive” and they’ve been reported multiple times in recent weeks.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife said the cubs are old enough to be on their own but that officials will devise a plan to help manage them.

