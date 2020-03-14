Nevada state museums to temporarily close amid coronavirus outbreak

Nevada’s state museums are closing to the public for two weeks, officials announced Saturday.

The Nevada State Museum in Carson City. (Google street view)

According to a tweet from Guy Clifton, the spokesman for the Nevada State Museums, the seven museums are closing through March 29. The announcement came during other similar announcements meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Media alert: Nevada’s seven state museums closed to the public through March 29. — Guy Clifton (@GuyClifton) March 14, 2020

“The safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers is our top priority,” read a statement tweeted by Clifton from Myron Freedman, the acting administrator of the Division of Museums and History.

The facilities closed are the Nevada State Museums in Las Vegas and Carson City, the Nevada Historical Society in Reno, the List City Museum in Overton, the East Ely Railroad Depot Museum, and the Nevada State Railroad Museums in Boulder City and Carson City, Clifton said.

“Museum staffs will maintain regular hours and researchers can call individual facilities with questions,” he said in a tweet.

