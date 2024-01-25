Nevada Supreme Court rules in Coyote Springs’ water rights case

The decision is consequential for how Nevada regulates its already sparse groundwater.

Coyote Springs Golf Club at the intersection of U.S. 93 and State Route 168 is seen on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Coyote Springs. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nevada’s state engineer did have the power to limit water rights and stall the proposed Coyote Springs development in an attempt to protect an endangered fish, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The decision establishes precedent for how much authority the state engineer has to create water use limits to protect wildlife and water in the nation’s driest state as aquifers across the world begin to dry up.

According to the ruling, the engineer did not exceed his authority in issuing the order involving Coyote Springs.

“The State Engineer has statutory authority to combine multiple basins into one hydrographic ‘superbasin’ based on a shared source of water,” the decision reads.

Coyote Springs is a planned community roughly 60 miles northeast of Las Vegas that was supposed to feature almost 160,000 homes upon completion. Almost two decades later, it has a $40 million golf course, but developers haven’t built a single home.

Developers have been embroiled in the current legal dispute over water since Tim Wilson, then-state engineer, denied plans to build homes in 2020.

Wilson ruled that only 8,000 acre-feet can be pumped from the aquifer system that makes up the Lower White River Flow System, which until then hadn’t been considered a single basin. Whether the specific cap he proposed could change will be decided later in District Court.

His goal was to protect the habitat of the Moapa dace, an endangered fish the length of four quarters that’s only found in the headwaters of the Muddy River. But allowing for so little water in Coyote Springs effectively killed construction plans.

In 2022, a judge declared Wilson’s order “arbitrary, capricious, and therefore void,” and the state launched an appeal.

Nevada’s high court heard arguments in August, when state attorneys emphasized the interdependence of the aquifer system. Coyote Springs’ attorney fielded questions from justices about potential conflicts over water rights in the region, but maintained that the state’s declaration of a single basin was an overreach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

