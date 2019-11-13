Nevada Supreme Court takes 80,000th case since 1864

The state Supreme Court was established in 1864 and heard its 10,000th case in 1977. The 70,000th case was filed in 2016.

The Nevada Supreme Court Justice during the first arguments for the new 2019 court in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Nevada Supreme Court accepted its 80,000th case Tuesday, marking a record year for court filings.

The case, Patel v. Patel, is a civil appeal from the Clark County District Court’s family division, according to a release.

“In 2019, we received a record number of case filings, deposed of a record number of cases, and compared with last year, saw a reduction in the pending case backlog,” Chief Justice Mark Gibbons said in the release. “These results show a commitment to maintaining our work at a superior level.”

