Nevada surpasses 200K coronavirus cases

There were 2,601 new coronavirus cases reported in Nevada on Saturday, along with 43 additional deaths, according to state data.

Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes with vaccine as University Medical Center front-line health care workers receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Saturday surpassed 200,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

There were 2,601 new cases reported on Saturday, along with 43 additional deaths, according to the department’s coronavirus’ website. Totals in the state rose to 201,858 cases and 2,751 deaths.

The moving seven-day average of daily reported cases decreased slightly after the figure had fluctuated throughout the week, reaching 2,558. The moving seven-day average of daily recorded deaths remained the same on Saturday, at 33.

For the 10th day in a row, the state’s two-week positivity rate declined on Saturday, reaching 20.1 percent — a 0.3-percentage-point decrease from the previous day.

Clark County on Saturday reported 1,824 additional cases and 22 new deaths, according to data from the state health department.

The updated figures brought totals in the county to 152,291 cases and 2,140 deaths.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.