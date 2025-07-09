Nevada Task Force 1 heading to Texas to provide aid after flooding

The task force is driving to Texas with pickup trucks, 18-wheelers and support vehicles loaded with gear and equipment, according to Clark County.

Water rises from severe flooding along the Guadalupe River.in Kerr County, Texas on Friday, July 4, 2025. (KSAT via AP)

First responders and volunteers do search and rescue work on the banks of the Guadalupe River in Ingram, Texas, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, after the Fourth of July flood. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Nevada Task Force 1 is heading to Texas on Tuesday night after receiving orders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide aid with search, rescue and recovery operations in Kerr County after devastating flooding over the July 4th weekend, according to a Clark County press release.

The team consisting of 47 emergency responders is expected to arrive in San Antonio, Texas, by Wednesday evening. The task force is driving to Texas with pickup trucks, 18-wheelers and support vehicles loaded with gear and equipment, the release said.

Nevada Task Force 1, also referred to as the Urban Search and Rescue Team, includes doctors, paramedics, structural engineers, communications specialists and logistics technicians. Some of the agencies involved are the Clark County Fire Department, the Las Vegas Fire Department, the Henderson Fire Department, and the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

NV-TF1 is sponsored by the Clark County Fire Department, and FEMA pays for task force deployments, the press release states.

