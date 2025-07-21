96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Nevada task force continues search for victims of deadly Texas floods

In this undated photo, members of Nevada Task Force-1 conduct a search on the Guadalupe River i ...
In this undated photo, members of Nevada Task Force-1 conduct a search on the Guadalupe River in Texas in response to floods on July 4, 2025, that killed more than 130 people. (Nevada Task Force-1)
In this undated photo, members of Nevada Task Force-1 discuss their response to floods on July ...
In this undated photo, members of Nevada Task Force-1 discuss their response to floods on July 4, 2025, that killed more than 130 people. (Nevada Task Force-1)
More Stories
(Review-Journal file)
Attorneys still have time before Review-Journal’s 2025 judicial evaluation closes
Undated photo of Sparks, Nevada. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)
Gold Fire burning northeast of Sparks, Nevada
Mare Mazur (Vegas PBS)
‘A long road ahead of us’: Nevada public media prepares for federal cuts
Luis Villanueva, a sworn recruiter with the Nevada Highway patrols I-15 for traffic violations ...
Nevada Highway Patrol still fighting persistent trooper shortage
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2025 - 11:15 am
 

More than two weeks after flooding in central Texas killed more than 130 people, members of Nevada Task Force 1 continue their efforts to help.

Clark County spokesperson Stacey Welling noted that the number of people missing from the floods dropped to three over the weekend. However, that drop “has not changed NV-TF1’s assignments along the Guadalupe River,” she said in a press release.

The task force has been using boats to search for victims on the river, Welling said. In addition, members have helped search debris piles along the banks of the river, and K9 teams have been assigned to the task force to help with the searches.

Welling said there is no timetable for the task force to return to Nevada. “The team continues to be actively engaged in the work and focused on finding those who are missing.”

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES