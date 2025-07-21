Nevada task force continues search for victims of deadly Texas floods

The drop in the number of people missing from deadly floods in central Texas has not changed Nevada Task Force 1’s mission, a Clark County official said.

In this undated photo, members of Nevada Task Force-1 discuss their response to floods on July 4, 2025, that killed more than 130 people. (Nevada Task Force-1)

In this undated photo, members of Nevada Task Force-1 conduct a search on the Guadalupe River in Texas in response to floods on July 4, 2025, that killed more than 130 people. (Nevada Task Force-1)

More than two weeks after flooding in central Texas killed more than 130 people, members of Nevada Task Force 1 continue their efforts to help.

Clark County spokesperson Stacey Welling noted that the number of people missing from the floods dropped to three over the weekend. However, that drop “has not changed NV-TF1’s assignments along the Guadalupe River,” she said in a press release.

The task force has been using boats to search for victims on the river, Welling said. In addition, members have helped search debris piles along the banks of the river, and K9 teams have been assigned to the task force to help with the searches.

Welling said there is no timetable for the task force to return to Nevada. “The team continues to be actively engaged in the work and focused on finding those who are missing.”

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.