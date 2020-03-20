Nevada total of COVID-19 cases jumps 14 to 109

The number of positive tests was 14 higher than on Thursday. The state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website reported negative results for 2,098 others.

This image shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada has risen to 109, the state reported Friday.

The number of positive tests was 14 higher than on Thursday. The state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website reported negative results for 2,098 others.

Meanwhile, a second case of COVID-19 was reported Friday in Elko County as the coronavirus-caused illness continues to surface in Nevada’s more rural communities.

The county issued a news release saying that it was notified of the new positive test late Thursday by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health. The county’s first positive COVID-19 case was reported earlier in the day.

The release described the new case as involving “a male in his 40s with recent, extensive, international travel history who was tested on March 16 after having symptoms. He is self-isolating at home.”

Nye County in Southern Nevada declared a state of emergency Thursday after its first case was reported on Wednesday.

Also, Carson City Health and Human Services reported a third positive case of COVID-19 in the Quad County region of Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

The patient, a man in his 70s, is a Carson City resident. He had close contact with a previously identified COVID-19 case. He is self-isolating at home and is in stable condition, it said. Carson City Health and Human Services is contact tracing and monitoring the patient.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.