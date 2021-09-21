Nevada town doesn’t have much, but it has lots of water

Jerry Tyler, president of mining firm Heart of Nature, said there appears to be something like a river flowing beneath Cal-Nev-Ari, a remote community south of Las Vegas.

Cal-Nev-Ari casino-restaurant is shown in Cal-Nev-Ari, a town, off a lonely stretch of Highway 95, on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Unpaved airstrip is shown in Cal-Nev-Ari, a town, off a lonely stretch of Highway 95, on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cal-Nev-Ari, a town, off a lonely stretch of Highway 95, is shown on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jerry Tyler, president of Heart of Nature and the new owner of the vast majority of the Cal-Nev-AriÕs real estate, speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal, on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Cal-Nev-Ari, NV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Blue Sky Motel in Cal-Nev-Ari, a town, off a lonely stretch of Highway 95, is shown on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

There isn’t much in Cal-Nev-Ari besides a cluster of homes, some businesses and an unpaved airstrip.

But the town’s new dominant property owner believes the desert outpost might have something else: an underground river of sorts that doesn’t run dry.

Jerry Tyler, president of mining firm Heart of Nature, told the Review-Journal last month that there appears to be something like a river flowing beneath the remote community south of Las Vegas and that it replenishes when water is pumped out.

“We could have an unlimited amount of water,” he said during an interview in Cal-Nev-Ari’s casino and restaurant building. “It’s not like there’s just one amount that once we take it all out, we’re out.”

Tyler’s group controls a speck of a town off U.S. Highway 95 that many people in Las Vegas, some 70 miles away, have probably never heard of or stopped to see. But the buyers could be sitting on plenty of water in a region grappling with drought.

Tyler doesn’t know how much water flows beneath Cal-Nev-Ari. But the quality is high, and the natural resource was a big draw for the buyers, he said over the phone last week.

“The quality of the water, and the potential abundance of it, was a key reason why we bought the town,” he said.

‘Phenomenal’ quality

Heart of Nature majority owner Universal Green Technology acquired the bulk of Cal-Nev-Ari in late July for $8 million from town co-founder Nancy Kidwell, buying just over 550 acres of mostly vacant real estate.

The town’s water provider, Kidwell-owned Spirit Mountain Utility Co., boasts 32.8 million gallons of annual water rights. It uses far less, having sold nearly 9.5 million gallons last year, state records show.

Fred Marik, a former listing broker for Kidwell’s holdings in Cal-Nev-Ari, said the water quality is “phenomenal,” and he indicated several prospective buyers had viewed it as something that could be sold.

Cal-Nev-Ari’s water system uses a 200,000-gallon main storage tank and a network of service lines. It supplies 123 customers, the vast majority of which are single-family homes, according to a 2019 filing with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

Just 244 people lived in Cal-Nev-Ari as of 2010, the U.S. Census Bureau reported.

Kidwell, who is in her 80s and sold her holdings after years of trying, told the Review-Journal last week that she never assessed the volume of water underground.

But, she noted, she pumped plenty of water for Nevada Department of Transportation projects, and the wells never drew down.

‘Dry desert’

Kidwell and late husband Everette “Slim” Kidwell founded Cal-Nev-Ari in the mid-1960s, having noticed its then-abandoned airstrip while flying by. They acquired 600-plus acres from the federal government and named the town after its home state and the two nearby.

Kidwell is selling the water company to Tyler’s group, a deal that requires approval from the Public Utilities Commission, she said.

The buyers already acquired hundreds of acres of land in Cal-Nev-Ari, its airstrip, an RV park, a mobile home park, its lone motel, the town’s only convenience store, and its sole casino and restaurant building.

Tyler, who sells products for the agricultural industry, plans to build a 100,000-square-foot processing facility in Cal-Nev-Ari and would use water for his business, including for liquid fertilizers. He also envisions more restaurants, a larger hotel, and homes for staffers who work at his plant, and he wants to pave the airstrip to attract more pilots.

Water is a pressing issue in the fast-growing desert metropolis of Las Vegas, underscored by the visible bathtub ring at nearby Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir.

Lake Mead supplies about 90 percent of Southern Nevada’s water and is set to experience its first federally declared water shortage next year, triggered by water level projections that will force Nevada to slash its allocation of Colorado River water in 2022.

In Cal-Nev-Ari, however, Tyler said his group is “pretty confident” it won’t run out of water anytime soon.

“When you look at this dry desert, the last thing you think about is water,” he said, “but there’s quite a bit of water under the ground.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.