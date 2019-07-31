Nevada town gets chance to escape Area 51 invasion

The Belize Tourism Board has offered the Rachel denizens a free weekend trip to its nation, according to a news release.

The Belize Tourism Board has offered Rachel residents a free weekend trip to its nation during the "Storm Area 51" event in September. (Belize Tourism Board)

The internet sensation that continues to sweep the nation — “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” — is going international.

As the alien enthusiasts “prepare” for the Sept. 20 invasion onto the Nevada Test and Training Range, land that includes Area 51, a Central American tourist attraction is reaching out to the residents of Rachel (population of 54, according to the 2010 U.S. Census), the nearest town to Area 51, to see if they want to get away from it all.

The offer includes airfare and hotel accommodations from Sept. 19-21.

To claim the offer, Rachel residents 18 years of age or older must send an email to rachelnevadaretreat@gmail.com and be able to provide proof of legal residence. Ten winners will be chosen from the entries. The deadline to claim the offer is 9:59 p.m. Aug. 8. Complete rules are available here.

No word yet whether grasshoppers will be allowed to accompany the Rachel throng to Belize.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.