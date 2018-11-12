Local Nevada

Nevada training volunteers to watch over archaeological sites

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2018 - 3:13 pm
 

The Nevada State Historic Preservation Office will host a training session Saturday in Mesquite for volunteers interested in protecting the state’s archaeological treasures.

State and federal land managers are looking for site stewards to serve as the “eyes and ears” for dozens of historic and prehistoric cultural sites across the state.

As increased visitation on public land has overwhelmed archaeologists and law enforcement officers, the Historic Preservation Office has partnered with the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Reclamation, Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service to create the statewide volunteer stewardship program.

The free training workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mesquite Recreation Center at 100 West Old Mill Road.

The workshop includes an introduction to archaeological sites in Nevada and the laws protecting them and training in working with local authorities to identify and report vandalism and other activities that could harm such places. Volunteers who attend the workshop will receive a 2019 certification to serve as site stewards in Nevada.

To reserve a seat, participants are asked to RSVP by Thursday to Samantha Rubinson at srubinson@shpo.nv.gov or at 702-486-5011.

