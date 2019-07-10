Nevada tribe says man killed in fireworks-related accident

One person was killed and others were injured after a July 4 explosion involving “unsanctioned” fireworks on the Moapa River Indian Reservation.

Fireworks explode from a launchpad behind the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza firework store during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, Nevada on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Moapa Band of Paiutes is investigating after an 85-year-old man died in a firework-related accident July 4 on the reservation.

Hector Moreno of Mexico died from blunt force head trauma early Friday morning after an explosion at the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza, about 30 minutes northeast of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The tribe said in a statement that the explosion was caused by “unsanctioned fireworks activity” rather than its annual Fourth of July celebration. Several fires and injuries were reported.

The Moapa Valley Fire District was in the area at the time, fire Chief Stephen Neel said. Firefighters found two vehicles in flames at the scene, he said, and the fire spread to two other vehicles before it was extinguished.

“We were just there doing our own patrol through our jurisdiction,” he said.

Neel said a preliminary investigation showed that fireworks may have been the cause of the fire.

The Paiutes contracted Guardian Elite Medical Services to work during the official fireworks display, and Neel said it was a Guardian Elite ambulance that transported Moreno to the hospital.

Fireworks were still being sold out of a back room at the travel plaza on Wednesday. A desert area behind the building was littered with firework debris and smelled of sulfur.

The tribe said it is reviewing the accident and will not comment until the investigation is complete.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.