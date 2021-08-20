Nevadans alerted to be on the lookout for 2 missing Utah children

The alert from was broadcast in Southern Nevada Friday morning for Manson Rowley, 8, and Arson Mangum, 6. The children are believed to be with Derek Rowley, 33.

Derek Rowley (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Authorities in Utah on Friday urged Nevadans to be on the lookout for two children who are the subject of an Amber Alert.

The alert from the Carbon County, Utah, sheriff’s office was broadcast in Southern Nevada Friday morning for Manson Rowley, 8, and Arson Mangum, 6. The children are believed to be with Derek Rowley, 33. Rowley’s relationship to the children was not clear.

The children were reported missing from the Price, Utah, area.

“Suspect is possibly traveling from Utah to Washington,” the Amber Alert stated.

No photos of the children were immediately provided but they were believed to be traveling in a 2004 gold Chevrolet Silverado with a flatbed. The pickup is hauling a white 5th wheel camp trailer with a Washington plate of 51311AE, according to the alert.

Arson is described as a 6-year-old white male with blonde hair, blue eyes and about 3 feet 5 inches tall. He weighs approximately 40 pounds and was last seen wearing pajamas. Manson is an 8-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 3 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing pajamas.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 per the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.