Nevada’s Gothic Fire 10% contained, reduced in size

The Gothic Fire at the Nevada Test and Training Range in Nye County decreased in size from 36,500 acres to 30,786 acres on Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

After nearly two weeks of zero containment, the United States Air Force along with BLM have reached 10 percent containment of the fire that began on July 4, the BLM said.

There is no threat to residences or other structures and the location of the fire is a restricted area regardless of the fire, according to the BLM.

The BLM reminds anyone with respiratory or other health concerns to stay indoors or check the air quality to determine if the air quality is harmful to them.

