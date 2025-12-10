Nevada’s only national park temporarily closes biggest attraction

Keep all appellate judges on the bench, Clark County lawyers say

Great Basin National Park Chief of Interpretation, Nichole Andler gives a tour of Lehman Caves on Aug. 1, 2022, in Baker. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of the biggest attractions at Nevada’s only national park is closed for a much-needed renovation.

The famous Lehman Caves, a marble cave system within Great Basin National Park with popular ranger-led tours, will be closed until spring 2026, the National Park Service said in a news release. The park is about four hours northeast of Las Vegas near the eastern border with Utah, close to the city of Ely.

A $5.8 million project, funded through the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act that sells off select sections of public land in and around Las Vegas, will replace the cave lighting system. Rangers say it is 48 years old and failing.

“I am excited to visualize a brighter future for Lehman Caves visitors next summer,” park Superintendent Ashley Adams said in a statement. “These new lights will ensure safe and enjoyable experiences underground for decades to come.”

The caves were closed to tours temporarily in February when President Donald Trump took office and his Department of Government Efficiency fired about 20 percent of the park’s rangers.

Now, park staff and volunteers are removing 5 miles of old wiring, some of which dates back to the system installed in 1941. Contractors will install the new lights, and new emergency phones will be added, as well.

The upgrades became more necessary when some of the lights failed in the fall of 2024, forcing the closure of about a quarter-mile of the cave, rangers said. The rest of the park remains open during construction.

