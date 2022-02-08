Nevada’s rate of sheltered homelessness growing rapidly, report shows

According to a recently released report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Nevada has had the second-largest increase in sheltered chronically homeless individuals between 2007 and 2021.

The Shannon West Homeless Youth Center receives freshly prepared donated meals for residents from the China Mama Restaurant on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. The center received a $50,000 grant from United Way of Southern Nevada to fund more than 1,000 nights of shelter. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada had one of the highest-growing rates of sheltered chronically homeless individuals between 2007 and 2021, according to a recently released report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to the report, Nevada’s rate increased by 260.7 percent over the 14-year period — second only to Colorado, which had a rate increase of 265.8 percent in the same time frame.

The report also noted that Nevada tied with California for the nation’s third-highest rate of homeless military veterans, with 22 out of every 10,000 veterans in both states experiencing sheltered homelessness in 2021. The highest was Vermont, with 29 out of every 10,000 veterans experiencing sheltered homelessness last year. Oregon was second with 27 out of every 10,000.

Nevada was the only state that showed no change in the number of unaccompanied youth experiencing sheltered homelessness between 2020 and 2021, the report showed.

