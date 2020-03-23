New coronavirus case in Northern Nevada pushes state total to 191

A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed early Monday in a Douglas County resident, bringing the total number of cases in Nevada to 191.

The case involved a female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no underlying health conditions, according to the Carson City Health and Human Services department, which covers the Quad County region of Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties. She became symptomatic after having an out-of-state visitor.

The woman is the fourth case reported by Carson City authorities.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases increased by 33 on Sunday to 190, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. It said 2,448 people had tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported on Friday that Clark County had recorded 126 COVID-19 cases.

Cases also have been reported by Elko, Nye and Washoe counties and by Carson City Health and Human Services.

There have been two deaths in the state attributed to the disease, both in Clark County.

