New coronavirus case in Washoe County brings Nevada total to 21

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RENO — Washoe County health officials on Saturday announced a new positive case of COVID-19, marking the 21st case of the new coronavirus in Nevada.

The new case is a man in his 20s with no travel history outside of the area, and represents the first case of community spread in Washoe County.

“We expected to begin to see community transmission of COVID-19 so this is not a surprise,” Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said in a statement. “This should heighten our attention to the importance of using precautionary measures and practicing social distancing to protect ourselves and prevent the spread of any respiratory or communicable disease, including COVID-19, in Washoe County.”

The man is stable and self-isolating at home, according to a press release from the county. The health district is working to identify any people the man had close contact with to prevent further spreading of the virus through the community.

Officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m., but said that no more information about the case will be released due to medical privacy requirements.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

