New coronavirus cases exceed 2,000 for 4th time in Nevada

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett prepare to store a test tube with a swab sample during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Health officials reported another surge in new coronavirus cases Sunday morning.

There are 2,155 new cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ website. This is the fourth time since the start of the pandemic that the daily count exceeded 2,000. The report follows a wave of new cases.

On Saturday, health officials reported 2,019 new cases and the only other times the daily case count exceeded 2,000 were within the past two weeks.

The updated totals bring the number of recorded coronavirus cases to 133,888. No new deaths were reported Sunday morning.

The state’s cumulative positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the number of people tested since the start of the pandemic, reached 14.46 percent Sunday, an increase of 0.13 of a percentage point from the previous day.

The state health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, and the rate remained at 16.3 percent. The rate is calculated using “testing encounters,” which is a larger number than the total of people tested, as many have been tested multiple times throughout the pandemic.

