New coronavirus cases push Nevada total to 245

The state of Nevada on Monday reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 245.

This means of the 3,735 people tested by public and private labs in Nevada, 6.5 percent have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

It was not immediately clear where in the state the new cases were reported.

One case was confirmed early Monday in a Douglas County resident.

The case involved a female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no underlying health conditions, according to the Carson City Health and Human Services department, which covers the Quad County region of Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties. She became symptomatic after having an out-of-state visitor.

The woman is the fourth case reported by Carson City authorities.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases increased by 33 on Sunday to 190, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. It said 2,448 people had tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported on Friday that Clark County had recorded 126 COVID-19 cases.

Cases also have been reported by Elko, Nye and Washoe counties.

There have been two deaths in the state attributed to the disease, both in Clark County.

