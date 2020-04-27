New COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County and infection rates dip

New cases reported by the state and the Southern Nevada Health District were both well below the averages of the past week. Infection rates also have been creeping lower.

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (National Institutes of Health via AP)

Nevada and Clark County public health officials both reported lower-than-average totals of new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday and the death toll in the county remained unchanged for the third straight day, raising hopes that a downward trend is beginning to materialize.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 52 new cases in Clark County overnight, well below the average 93 for the past week. It also said the death toll for the county remained at 174, where it has stood since Friday.

Both the infection rate (12.28 percent of those tested) and the death rate (4.39 percent of those tested) also have been creeping lower in recent days. Both figures are likely elevated because the seriously ill and people who were in close contact with a diagnosed patient have been most likely to be tested during a shortage of testing supplies.

Hospitalizations from the disease caused by the new coronavirus have continued to climb in the county, but those increases also have slowed in recent days, with only eight more beds filled since Friday to reach a total of 918.

At the same time, the hospitalization rate has decreased in each of the last four days, falling to 24.62 percent of those tested in Monday’s report.

The state, meanwhile, reported 88 new COVID-19 cases on Monday for a total of 4,690 statewide, according to new data posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services. That figure also was well below the average of 123 cases per day seen over the last week.

The total state caseload was derived from tests of 38,813 people for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to data posted on the agency’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website. That translates to an overall infection rate of 12.1 percent, a figure that also is likely elevated.

State officials have indicated that they expect testing to become more widespread in the coming weeks, with University Medical Center in Las Vegas and Renown Regional Medical Center recently added as testing labs and numerous state agencies helping to manufacture testing kits. That increased capacity has not yet led to more testing, as the average number of tests administered last week of 1,185 per day was lower than the 1,271 average daily tests the preceding week.

To date, just over 1 percent of the state’s estimated population of 3.08 million as of July have been tested for the disease.

In other developments Monday:

— Authorities in Nye County reported two new COVID-19 cases in Pahrump, bringing the total for the county to 33. Fourteen of those patients are listed as recovered.

— Public health officials in Washoe County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death. That pushed total cases in the county to 820 and the number of deaths to 28. The county said 268 of those patients have recovered.

