53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

New COVID-19 cases in Nevada rebound as positivity rates falls again

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2021 - 12:08 pm
 
Certified Medical Assistant Martha Sida prepares a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clin ...
Certified Medical Assistant Martha Sida prepares a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New cases of COVID-19 in Nevada rebounded somewhat to 1,328 over the preceding day as the state added 37 new deaths from the disease, according to state data posted Friday.

The latest figures from the Department of Health and Human Services brought the cumulative total of confirmed cases in the state to 276,279, while the new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,218.

New cases were well above the 14-day moving average of 1,055 cases per day and was the highest one-day total since Saturday, when 1,501 cases were reported.

Deaths were far above the 14-day moving average of 19 per day.

The state’s positivity rate, essentially the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have the disease caused by the new coronavirus, continued its recent descent from a high of 21.7 percent on Jan. 13 to reach 18.0 percent. The forward-looking metric is still more than triple the World Health Organization’s target of 5.0 percent but state public officials say that it indicates the state’s mitigation and vaccination efforts are having an impact on the spread of the illness.

The state data show 1,290 patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases were occupying hospital beds in Nevada as of Thursday, down 32 from the preceding day.

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 1,122 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths over the preceding day, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. That pushed the cumulative totals for the county to 212,575 cases and 3,234 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
FBI makes 2 arrests in Las Vegas related to riots at Capitol
FBI makes 2 arrests in Las Vegas related to riots at Capitol
2
Analysis: Nevada getting shortchanged in vaccine dose allocation
Analysis: Nevada getting shortchanged in vaccine dose allocation
3
Nevada’s key COVID metrics continue to fall, but deaths remain high
Nevada’s key COVID metrics continue to fall, but deaths remain high
4
Boulder City to begin COVID-19 vaccinees for those 65-69
Boulder City to begin COVID-19 vaccinees for those 65-69
5
‘Ready to go,’ but vaccine supply lags in Nevada
‘Ready to go,’ but vaccine supply lags in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, hugs Sarah Peters, D-Reno, as female lawmakers wa ...
12 newcomers join 2021 Nevada Legislature
By Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

Twelve newcomers to Carson City — two in the state Senate, 10 in the Assembly — will join the Nevada Legislature when it convenes on Feb. 1.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judge upholds mining tax proposals
By / RJ

A Carson City judge has thrown out the lawsuits that sought to block a trio of mining tax proposals from advancing through the Legislature and possibly to voters in 2022.

Read More