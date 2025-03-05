New lawsuit claims Boulder City restaurant owner died from drinking Real Water

Milo Hurst, the founder of Milo’s Cellar & Inn, died from “serious and catastrophic injuries,” according to the complaint.

Attorneys have linked a Nevada woman’s death to an outbreak of liver illness that health officials tied to, Las Vegas-based Real Water, a local bottled water company, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Milo Hurst, owner of Milo's Cellar & Wine, 538 Nevada Way, stands in the bar Monday, July 25, 2016, while discussing the future of Boulder City after the opening of Interstate 11 Boulder City Bypass. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Milo Hurst, owner of Milo's Cellar & Wine, 538 Nevada Way, sits in the courtyard Monday, July 25, 2016, while discussing the future of Boulder City after the opening of Interstate 11 Boulder City Bypass. Hurst died died Nov. 22, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The latest in a series of lawsuits against bottled water company Real Water, which was tied to a liver failure outbreak in Southern Nevada, claims the company’s water caused the death of a Boulder City restaurant owner.

Milo Hurst, the founder of Milo’s Cellar & Inn, died Nov. 22, from “serious and catastrophic injuries,” including injuries to his liver, according to the complaint filed on behalf of his estate and heirs Feb. 28.

The company behind Real Water, Affinitylifestyles.com Inc., was based in Las Vegas since 1998 and promoted its product as “the healthiest drinking water available” when it actually contained a toxic chemical used in rocket fuel.

Last year juries delivered multibillion-dollar verdicts against the company, $5 billion in October and $3 billion in June.

Federal court records show the company filed for bankruptcy.

At least one other death has been connected to the company’s water, according to a previous suit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

