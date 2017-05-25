New park service float plane offers help from above at Lake Mead

Pilot ranger Scott Taylor, left, and Lake Mead National Recreation Area Superintendent Lizette Richardson stand on one of the floats that allow the park's new airplane to make water landings. National Park Service

The National Park Service's new float plane cruises through the water at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the aircraft is expected to provide rapid response to emergencies. National Park Service

The National Park Service has a faster way to respond to emergency calls on Lake Mead, just in time for the start of the busy summer season.

The agency recently upgraded to an airplane that can land on the water and quickly render assistance even in the park’s most remote coves.

Park pilot Scott Taylor said he can reach just about any part of the 1.5 million-acre Lake Mead National Recreation Area in 30 minutes or less.

And Taylor is a fully trained law enforcement ranger, so as soon as the new float plane touches down at a scene, he can jump out to rescue a struggling swimmer, provide medical aid or stop a crime in progress.

Taylor said he’s made about 30 water landings all over Lake Mead and Lake Mohave since the modified Cessna 206 went into service a few weeks ago. He said he’s only responded to two emergencies so far, both of them search and rescue calls that turned out to be drownings.

The “new” Cessna is actually 12 years old but has been upgraded with a new turbine engine, all new avionics and the park service’s trademark green and white color scheme. The floats have retractable wheels inside them so the aircraft can also touch down on land.

Taylor said it’s been almost 50 years since the park service had its own float plane at Lake Mead.

It was an expensive upgrade but well worth it for all the services it will provide, said Chelsea Kennedy, spokeswoman for the recreation area. “It’s a huge force multiplier for us to be able to do more with less resources,” she said.

The new aircraft is also considerably quieter than Lake Mead’s last plane, another Cessna 206 the park service bought in 1984 and mostly used as “an aerial observation platform” to patrol remote areas, conduct searches, spot wildfires and count crowds on busy weekends.

Taylor said the new plane will continue to fill all those roles and be available for direct, rapid response to emergencies. “I try to fly every day the park is busy,” he said Wednesday. “We have a whole heck of a lot of backcountry to keep an eye on.”

The recreation area east of Las Vegas expects between 150,000 and 200,000 visitors over Memorial Day weekend, which typically ranks as the park’s busiest three-day stretch of the year.

Taylor is in his fourth year as Lake Mead’s pilot ranger. Before that, he spent three years at Big Bend National Park in Texas and three years at Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota, where he landed on floats in the summer and skis in the winter.

His first job as a park pilot came at Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve, a remote, 2.5 million-acre park service site in the Alaskan interior. Instead of a float plane, the aircraft he flew there came with “big bush wheels,” he said.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @refriedbrean on Twitter.