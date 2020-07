The new kids on the desert block are getting a lot of attention at Camel Safari in Bunkerville.

Baby camel Darlene, who was born Friday, June 26, nurses with her mother Pebbles at Camel Safari in Bunkerville Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Guy Seeklus, who owns the 176-acre attraction an hour north of Las Vegas, plans to reopen on Aug. 1 with Mongolian Gers for day use and overnight guests. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Baby camel Darlene, who was born Friday, June 26, roams Camel Safari in Bunkerville Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She is the healthy baby girl of Pebbles and Fabio. Guy Seeklus, who owns the 176-acre attraction an hour north of Las Vegas, plans to reopen on August 1 with Mongolian Gers for day use and overnight guests. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Baby camel Darlene, who was born Friday, June 26, roams at Camel Safari in Bunkerville as owner Guy Seeklus pets Camilla Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Guy Seeklus, who owns the 176-acre attraction an hour north of Las Vegas, plans to reopen on August 1 with Mongolian Gers for day use and overnight guests. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Baby camel Darlene, who was born Friday, June 26, snuggles with her mother Pebbles at Camel Safari in Bunkerville Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Guy Seeklus, who owns the 176-acre attraction an hour north of Las Vegas, plans to reopen on August 1 with Mongolian Gers for day use and overnight guests. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Baby camel Darlene, who was born Friday, June 26, roams Camel Safari in Bunkerville as owner Guy Seeklus feeds adult camels Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Seeklus, who owns the 176-acre attraction an hour north of Las Vegas, plans to reopen on August 1 with Mongolian Gers for day use and overnight guests. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Baby camel Darlene, who was born Friday, June 26, roams Camel Safari in Bunkerville Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She is the healthy baby girl of Pebbles and Fabio. Guy Seeklus, who owns the 176-acre attraction an hour north of Las Vegas, plans to reopen on August 1 with Mongolian Gers for day use and overnight guests. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Baby camel Darlene, who was born Friday, June 26, snuggles with her mother Pebbles at Camel Safari in Bunkerville Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Guy Seeklus, who owns the 176-acre attraction an hour north of Las Vegas, plans to reopen on August 1 with Mongolian Gers for day use and overnight guests. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guy Seeklus visits with, from left, Sam, 5 months, her mother Dorothy, and Bessie at Camel Safari in Bunkerville Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Seeklus, who owns the 176-acre attraction an hour north of Las Vegas, plans to reopen on August 1 with Mongolian Gers for overnight guests. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The new kids on the desert block are getting a lot of attention at Camel Safari in Bunkerville.

Fauci, Darlene and Sam all were born this year and there two more on the way in the next couple of months.

Camel Safari is reopening Aug. 1, said Guy Seeklus, who owns the 176-acre attraction an hour north of Las Vegas.