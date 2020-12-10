60°F
NHP investigates fatal accident involving truck, bicycles

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2020 - 10:58 am
 
A motorcycle is being towed away as the Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcyc ...
A motorcycle is being towed away as the Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on a U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp at Eastern Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Thursday morning near Searchlight involving a box truck and multiple bicycles.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 95 near mile marker 35, which is north of Searchlight, the Highway Patrol posted on Twitter about 10:30 a.m.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available, and the Highway Patrol advised drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

