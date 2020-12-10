NHP investigates fatal accident involving truck, bicycles
The accident occurred Thursday morning near Searchlight and involved a box truck and multiple bicycles, the Nevada Highway Patrol posted on Twitter.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 95 near mile marker 35, which is north of Searchlight, the Highway Patrol posted on Twitter about 10:30 a.m.
#FatalCrash involving a box truck and multiple bicycles. US95 southbound near Clark County mile marker 35. PIO is enroute. Avoid the area. #Livesareontheline #NHPSoComm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 10, 2020
Further information about the crash was not immediately available, and the Highway Patrol advised drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
