Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Friday morning in Pahrump.

(NHP)

The crash was reported at 1:44 a.m. on Highway 160, between Homestead Road and Calvada Boulevard.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

