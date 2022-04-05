65°F
NHP issues Silver Alert for missing Indiana couple

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2022 - 6:33 am
 
The Nevada Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an Indiana couple that disappeared whil ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an Indiana couple that disappeared while traveling through Nevada. (Nevada State Police)

The Nevada Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an Indiana couple that disappeared while traveling through Nevada.

The statewide missing persons alert was issued for Ron Barker, 72, and and Beverly Barker, 69, by the NHP Northern Command. Their last known locations were in either Coledale or Dyer, Nevada, on March 27 at 10:16 p.m.

The couple is traveling in a 2015 Forest River Sunseeker Class C motorhome with Indiana tag C128H. They were towing a 2020 Kia Soul LX.

The NHP asked that anyone with information call 775-687-0400 or your local police department. The Barker family has also set up an email tip line at findronandbev@gmail.com.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

