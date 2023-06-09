81°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

NHP: Motorcycle crash on I-15, west of Mesquite, leaves woman dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2023 - 10:22 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2023 - 10:08 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman riding on the back of a motorcycle on Interstate 15, west of Mesquite, died Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. on southbound I-15 as a man rode a motorcycle with a woman riding on the back. The man lost control and the motorcycle crashed, according to Nevada State Police spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

She said the man was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and the woman died at the scene.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Resident shoots, kills suspected home intruder
Resident shoots, kills suspected home intruder
2
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
3
EDITORIAL: Lawmakers should pass public financing for A’s stadium
EDITORIAL: Lawmakers should pass public financing for A’s stadium
4
Nevada lawmakers approve bill to close real estate tax loophole
Nevada lawmakers approve bill to close real estate tax loophole
5
Meet the bettor who will win $111K in parlays if Knights claim Cup
Meet the bettor who will win $111K in parlays if Knights claim Cup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas needs to save water. It won't find it in lawns.
Las Vegas needs to save water. It won’t find it in lawns.

An error by SNWA, combined with pushback to a “nonfunctional turf” ban could leave the Las Vegas Valley short of the water savings it needs to continue growing without increasing its overall water use.

More stories
Child drowns in central Las Vegas
Child drowns in central Las Vegas
Man dies in rollover crash on I-15
Man dies in rollover crash on I-15
One person killed in three-vehicle crash on I-15
One person killed in three-vehicle crash on I-15
Driver killed after striking pole
Driver killed after striking pole
1 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley
1 killed in multiple-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas men die in head-on crash on US 95
Las Vegas men die in head-on crash on US 95