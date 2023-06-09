NHP: Motorcycle crash on I-15, west of Mesquite, leaves woman dead

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman riding on the back of a motorcycle on Interstate 15, west of Mesquite, died Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. on southbound I-15 as a man rode a motorcycle with a woman riding on the back. The man lost control and the motorcycle crashed, according to Nevada State Police spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman.

She said the man was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and the woman died at the scene.

