NHP reports phone lines, website statewide down

Nevada Highway Patrol and Nevada State Police Dispatch phone lines statewide are currently down, the agency reported Sunday.

For roadside emergencies, the public is asked to call 911 and request Nevada Highway Patrol emergency assistance.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety website (dps.nv.gov) is also currently down.

The agency said it is working to resolve this issue and will provide updates as they become available.

