NHP reports phone lines, website statewide down

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2025 - 12:00 pm
 

Nevada Highway Patrol and Nevada State Police Dispatch phone lines statewide are currently down, the agency reported Sunday.

For roadside emergencies, the public is asked to call 911 and request Nevada Highway Patrol emergency assistance.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety website (dps.nv.gov) is also currently down.

The agency said it is working to resolve this issue and will provide updates as they become available.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

