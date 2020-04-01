No foolin’: Mojave Max emerges from winter habitat

As many across the Silver State attempt to heed Gov. Sisolak’s stay-at-home order, one prominent Nevadan chose this time to emerge into the great outdoors.

Mojave Max (Clark County)

As many across the Silver State attempt to heed Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stay-at-home order, one prominent Nevadan chose this time to emerge into the great outdoors.

Mojave Max emerged Wednesday morning from his winter habitat at the Springs Preserve, according to the desert tortoise’s Twitter account.

Students in Clark County from kindergarten through fifth grade were eligible to win prizes in guessing Max’s return. The contest began Nov. 5.

The earliest he has emerged was Feb. 14, 2005, at 11:55 a.m, and the latest was April 17, 2012, at 12:41 p.m., according to a Clark County news release.

With the current schools shutdown, it is not known when the winners will be announced or prizes awarded.

The winning student will receive prizes including a yearlong family membership to the Springs Preserve, an “America the Beautiful” yearlong family pass to national parks and federal recreation areas, and a laptop computer, according to the release.

The winner’s class will receive Olympic-style medals and T-shirts as well as a trophy for his or her school and a field trip, with a pizza party, to the Springs Preserve to meet the live Mojave Max tortoise, while the winner’s teacher will receive a laptop computer.

