No holiday for COVID-19 as Nevada adds over 2K cases and 45 deaths
The latest figures pushed the state totals to 212,211 cases and 2,916 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Nevada on Thursday reported 2,249 new coronavirus cases and 45 additional deaths over the preceding day.
Updated figures posted online by the Department of Health and Human Services brought totals in the state to 212,211 cases and 2,916 deaths.
The state’s two-week positivity rate, which had been dropping steadily over nearly two weeks, increased for the second day in a row.The figure rose by 0.2 percentage points to 19.9 percent.
The moving seven-day average of daily reported COVID-19 cases decreased slightly — dropping by four to 2,262.
The moving seven-day average of fatalities from the disease increased by three over the previous day, reaching 35. It was the first time in five days the figure had increased.
There were 1,819 new cases reported in Clark County, along with 30 additional deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. That pushed totals in the county to 160,569 cases and 2,244 deaths.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.