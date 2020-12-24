No holiday from COVID-19 as Nevada adds over 2K cases and 45 deaths

The latest figures pushed the state totals to 212,211 cases and 2,916 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Syringes are loaded as University Medical Center personnel give front-line health care workers to receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Thursday reported 2,249 new coronavirus cases and 45 additional deaths.

Updated figures posted online by the Department of Health and Human Services brought totals in the state to 212,211 cases and 2,916 deaths.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which had been dropping steadily over nearly two weeks, increased for the second day in a row. The figure rose by 0.2 percentage points to 19.9 percent.

The moving seven-day average of daily reported COVID-19 cases decreased slightly — dropping by four to 2,262.

The moving seven-day average of fatalities from the disease increased by three over the previous day, reaching 35. It was the first time in five days the figure had increased.

The data showed 1,908 people hospitalized in Nevada with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, a decrease of 93 from the previous day, according to state data. It was the lowest number of hospitalizations in the state in nearly two weeks, since 1,854 were logged on Dec. 11.

Southern Nevada had 1,492 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of Thursday, which is 62 fewer than the previous day, state data showed.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Hospital Association said in a statement that any increased hospitalizations that happened because of Family Day and Thanksgiving “have been fully realized,” as near daily increases had halted about 10 days ago.

But hospitals remained at “near staffed capacity” in the northern and southern sections of the state, the association said.

“This highlights the importance of remaining diligent and supporting stay at home initiatives during the upcoming holidays so that facilities do not get overwhelmed early in the new year,” the statement said.

There were 1,819 new cases reported in Clark County, with 30 additional deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. That pushed totals in the county to 160,569 cases and 2,244 deaths.

