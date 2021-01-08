No Mega Millions winner; jackpot increases to $600M

Next up: the Saturday evening Powerball drawing, which has a $470 million jackpot.

Mega Million and Powerball grow to enormous jackpots (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy Powerball tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People line up inside The Lotto Store at Primm as they wait to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, and the prize rose to $600 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

Friday’s numbers were: 3-6-16-18-58 and the Mega Ball was 11.

The closest store near the Las Vegas Valley selling lottery tickets is the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15.

Last month, a Mega Millions ticket sold at the store hit for more than $1 million.

Powerball

The Saturday evening Powerball drawing will have minimum prize of $470 million.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings. The Primm location is officially located in Nipton, California., 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Mississippi, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

The odds of winning Powerball 1 in 292 million.

